Rachaad White worth adding off waiver wire heading into Week 11

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the Sunday slate for Week 10 as they took on the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany. During the game, rookie running back Rachaad White got the first carries in the game. While he didn't find much initial success, he ended up with a good amount of work by the end of the game. Starting running back Leonard Fournette suffered a hip injury early in the fourth quarter and didn’t return to the game. If he suffered a substantial injury, White would likely take over as the lead running back for the Bucs.

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White: Week 10 waiver wire

White finished Week 10 with 22 carries for 105 yards. He wasn’t targeted in the passing game, but if he gets the bulk of the carries, he wouldn’t need to be for his fantasy value. Through 10 games this season, the third round pick has 60 carries for 222 yards and a touchdown. Tampa Bay will have their bye week this coming week, but it is a good idea to go ahead and stash White this week.