How to watch MACtion on Tuesday in Week 12

Rejoice, rejoice! We’ve got even more MACtion this Tuesday, Nov. 15, with two 7:00 p.m. matchups. The Bowling Green Falcons face the Toledo Rockets, and the Ohio Bobcats attempt to hold onto their spot atop the MAC East standings as they take on the Ball State Cardinals.

College football schedule, Tuesday, November 15

Bowling Green vs. Toledo 7:00

Toledo (7-3, 5-1 MAC) comes into this game as a heavy favorite after winning five of their last six games, including big conference wins over Eastern Michigan and Ball State in the past two weeks. Rockets QB Dequan Finn is having himself a year, with nearly 2,000 passing yards and 21 touchdowns in the air this season and another 530 yards and eight TDs on the ground. Bowling Green (5-5, 4-2 MAC) lost badly to Kent State last week, falling 40-6, after winning three in a row.

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Odds: Toledo -15, Total 50.5

Ohio vs. Ball State 7:00

Ohio (7-3, 5-1 MAC) looks to remain on top of a tight race in the MAC East standings. The Bobcats haven’t lost a game since Kent State beat them on October 1, but Ball State (5-5, 3-3 MAC) brings a tough challenge with a recent win over that same Kent State team. Ball State’s biggest threat is in their unstoppable running back Carson Steele, who has run for over 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Odds: Ohio -3.5, Total 53

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.