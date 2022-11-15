Tuesday Night MACtion: Kickoff times, TV channels for Week 12 College Football

MACtion returns this Tuesday with two 7:00 p.m. matchups. The Bowling Green Falcons face the Toledo Rockets and the Ohio Bobcats take on the Ball State Cardinals. Ohio and Toledo sit atop the rankings in the East and West divisions, respectively, and look to hang onto those precarious spots in the final weeks of conference play.

College football schedule: Tuesday, November 15

Bowling Green vs. Toledo 7:00

Toledo (7-3, 5-1 MAC) enters this game as a heavy favorite after winning five of their last six games, including big MAC wins (forgive my pun) over Eastern Michigan and Ball State in the past two weeks, putting them atop the Western division standings. Rockets QB Dequan Finn brings a dual-threat, accounting for 21 touchdowns in the air as well as eight scores on the ground. Finn is the team’s second-leading rusher. Bowling Green (5-5, 4-2 MAC) had a tough 40-6 loss to Kent State last week after winning three in a row.

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Odds: Toledo -15, Total 50.5

Ohio vs. Ball State 7:00

Ohio’s (7-3, 5-1 MAC) position atop the MAC East standings is much more precarious than Toledo’s western reign, with several 4-2 teams knocking at their door. The Bobcats haven’t lost a game since October 1, but Ball State (5-5, 3-3 MAC) presents one of their biggest challenges of late, especially considering their recent win over a Kent State team that beat Ohio earlier this season. Ohio is a pass-heavy offense — QB Kurtis Rourke has passed for over 3,000 yards this season with an impressive 68.8% completion rate.

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Odds: Ohio -3.5, Total 53

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.