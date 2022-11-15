Best running back streamers for Week 11 fantasy football

There are four teams on a bye in Week 11, and we also have numerous injuries at the running back position. In other words, this could be a popular week for running back streamers in fantasy football.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 11 lineups.

Week 11 byes: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Bucs

Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs vs. Chargers

McKinnon has been picked up in less than 20% of ESPN leagues. That’s about to change. The Chiefs running back has put together a pair of strong performances with six catches in each of his last two games. That’s especially valuable in PPR leagues, hitting 10.4 and 11.8 fantasy points respectively in the last two weeks. McKinnon will continue to work as a receiving back for one of the best quarterbacks in football. That gives him solid value in a Week 11 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Jaylen Warren, Steelers vs. Bengals

Even with second-year running back Najee Harris going for 99 rushing yards on 20 carries, Warren still had a productive Week 10 outing (77 total yards) against the New Orleans Saints. Warren is the change-of-pace back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his role has grown over the last two games. He has 15 carries for 87 yards and six catches for 65 yards combined in that span. That’s good for 10+ fantasy points in PPR leagues. Go ahead and give Warren a look as a running back streamer, as he’s available in more than 88% of ESPN leagues.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers vs. Cardinals

Mitchell returned from an injury in Week 10 against the Chargers. Nobody knew what his role would look like with newly-acquired Christian McCaffrey leading the San Francisco backfield. As it turns out, the 49ers still need Mitchell as a crucial part of their running game. Mitchell ended up with 18 carries for 89 yards in that game, which outpaced McCaffrey’s 38 rushing yards on 14 attempts. It’s doubtful that Mitchell will see much work in the passing game, but he’s still very much in the plans for this run-heavy 49ers offense.