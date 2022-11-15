Best wide receiver streamers for Week 11 fantasy football

There are four teams on a bye in Week 11, creating plenty of roster spots to fill. That’s not even including injuries or general underperformance. If you are looking to add a wide receiver to get through this upcoming week, then you’ve come to the right place.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 11 lineups.

Week 11 byes: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Bucs

Kadarius Toney, Chiefs vs. Chargers

Toney impressed in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kansas City’s new acquisition had a breakout game with four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. He also supplied 33 rushing yards on two carries. Granted, that took place without fellow receiver Mecole Hardman in the lineup. However, Toney may have proven enough to build a role even if Hardman returns. He’s still available in nearly 50% of ESPN leagues.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns vs. Bills

The Browns’ passing attack is far from exciting, but Peoples-Jones is putting together a solid body of work within that. He has posted 71 or more receiving yards in four straight games. That includes a season-high 99 receiving yards on five catches (nine targets) last week at the Miami Dolphins. Peoples-Jones has a tough upcoming Week 11 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but Cleveland could throw the ball more than usual while trying to keep pace.

Darius Slayton, Giants vs. Lions

Slayton is an erratic fantasy wide receiver who can give you anywhere from three to 20 fantasy points. He’s a big-play guy who has recorded 12 or more fantasy points in each of his last three games. Slayton is only rostered in about 5% of ESPN leagues, so you could ride his wave or production in a Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. This is noteworthy, as the Lions have been extremely kind to opposing pass offenses.