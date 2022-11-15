Best tight end streamers for Week 11 fantasy football

If you are struck by injuries, bye weeks, or inconsistent play in Week 11, nobody will judge you if you take a week-by-week streaming approach to your tight end position. There have been very few consistently great players at the position this season, but in any given week, several have had big performances.

No superstar tight ends are on bye in Week 11, but if you are looking for a breakout performance for any reason this week, look no further than these three tight ends before you set your lineup.

Week 11 byes: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cole Kmet, Bears vs. Falcons

Go pick up Kmet while you still can. He topped all fantasy tight ends in Week 10 and now has five receiving touchdowns in his last three games. He’s proven to be one of Justin Fields’ favorite targets during his recently emergent stretch, and he has a fantastic Week 11 matchup. The Atlanta Falcons allow the eighth-most fantasy points in the league to opposing tight ends (13.6 per game). All the stars are aligning for another big game from Kmet, so hurry to the waiver wire to see if he’s still available in your league.

Juwan Johnson, Rams vs. Saints

While starting Johnson is essentially a bet he will find the end zone, that has not been a bad bet lately. He has scored four touchdowns in his last four games, including one in each of his last two outings. While the Los Angeles Rams are one of the best teams in the league against opposing fantasy tight ends, their pass defense as a whole has been surprisingly average. Suffice to say if you need a one-week roll of the dice on a tight end, Johnson may reward you by finding the end zone again in Week 11.

Greg Dulcich, Raiders vs. Broncos

Right now is the time to buy low on Dulcich, who generated some fantasy buzz after his four-catch, 87-yard performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 8. He followed that performance up with a one-catch, 11-yard outing against the Tennessee Titans this past week. But once again, Dulcich has a favorable matchup in Week 11. The Las Vegas Raiders allow the fifth-most fantasy points in the league to opposing tight ends (14.7 per game), so as long as Russell Wilson keeps targeting his tight end, he has a chance to be a solid one-game replacement for you.