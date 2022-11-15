Best D/ST streamers for Week 11 fantasy football

As much as any other fantasy position, your D/ST is very matchup dependent. If you don’t have a stud defense or need to replace one on a bye this week, check out these three defenses, all of which face very favorable Week 11 matchups and are solid streaming options this week.

Week 11 byes: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All signs point toward a solid outing for the Bengals defense on Sunday. Cincinnati is refreshed, coming off a bye week. Pittsburgh scores just 15.6 points per game, second-worst in the NFL. Add to that the fact the Steelers have the seventh-most giveaways in the league (14), and have allowed the eighth-most sacks in the league (3.0 per game and 4.7 per game over the last three), and the Bengals D/ST looks like a stellar Week 11 streaming option.

For many of the reasons the Steelers’ offensive struggles represent an enticing Week 11 matchup for the Bengals, the Rams’ offensive struggles represent an enticing Week 11 matchup for the Saints. L.A. has scored just 16.4 points per game this season, and will likely be featuring Matthew Stafford coming off concussion protocol. The Rams have turned the ball over 15 times this season, fifth-worst in the league. Allowing 3.4 sacks per game, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL is yet another reason you should target the Rams this week in picking up the Saints for a spot start.

Though the Texans are coming off a bye week, there is no reason to believe the Commanders can’t put up double-digit fantasy points in Week 11. Houston struggles to put points on the board (16.6 per game, 29th in the NFL) and struggles to keep QB Davis Mills upright (2.6 sacks allowed per game, T-22nd in the NFL). That is not a recipe for offensive success. If Washington can force a turnover or two, they will have proven worthy of a dice roll in Week 11.