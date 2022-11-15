Best kicker streamers for Week 11 fantasy football

Unless you have Justin Tucker or one of the league’s other few elite kickers, the fantasy football kicker position is seemingly always a candidate for weekly streaming. If you don’t have the luxury of an elite kicker and are looking to maximize your Week 11 matchup, take a look at these three kicker streaming options.

Week 11 byes: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Greg Zuerlein, Jets vs. Patriots

Greg the Leg has been a top-10 fantasy kicker this season and gets a favorable matchup against the Patriots who allow opponents to attempt 2.0 field goals per game, tied for 10th most in the league. In what could become a field position battle between two middling offenses, it is fair to assume Zuerlein will have the chance to rack up points in Week 11.

Matt Gay, Rams vs. Saints

Gay has not lit the world on fire this season, but he’s put up a respectable 6.1 fantasy points per game and gets a good matchup this week. With the Rams struggling on offense, they are likely to take points where they can get them. Stalling out inside the Saints’ 40-yard line multiple times is not out of the question. New Orleans allows 2.6 field goal attempts against per game, third-most in the NFL, suggesting that when opponents get on their side of midfield, they stiffen up.

Wil Lutz, Rams vs. Saints

We might just get a field goal party in Week 11 in the Big Easy. The Rams also yield 2.2 field goal attempts against per game, among the most in the NFL. Lutz, like Gay, has proven capable of converting field goal tries when given the opportunity and even knocked through a 60-yarder earlier this year. In perfect dome conditions, Lutz presents just as good a streaming opportunity as Gay where points figure to be at a premium.