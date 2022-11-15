Zion Williamson OUT Tuesday vs. Grizzlies with foot contusion

The New Orleans Pelicans have officially ruled Zion Williamson out for Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a foot contusion. Williamson might also miss Wednesday’s game against the Bulls with this issue.

This is the second instance of Williamson having what people might consider a setback with his foot. He missed some games earlier in the year after landing awkwardly but appeared to be fine after that. With a player of Williamson’s physique and athleticism, there’s always additional stress on his feet. He had a foot injury last season, which wiped out his entire 2021-22 campaign.

With Williamson out, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum will be the primary scorers for New Orleans Tuesday. Herbert Jones likely gets the nod at the power forward spot, although Larry Nance Jr. could also be in the mix. We’ll see if this is a precautionary move on the first night of a back-to-back or a long-term concern for Williamson in the coming days.