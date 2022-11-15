Full list of tee times for Round 1 of RSM Classic

The RSM Classic wraps up the 2022 calendar year for the PGA TOUR this week, running from Thursday, Nov, 17 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at Sea Island Golf Club off the coast of Georgia. Early favorite and Tony Finau has withdrawn, leaving the field open.
Brian Harman sits atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1600 with Tom Hoge behind at +1800. Last year’s RSM runner-up, Mackenzie Hughes, has his odds set at +3500.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 RSM Classic on Thursday.
2022 RSM Classic Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|9:00 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|Sean O'Hair
|Byeong Hun An
|9:00 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Cook
|Brandon Wu
|Max McGreevy
|9:00 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Beau Hossler
|Callum Tarren
|9:00 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 10
|Vaughn Taylor
|Sam Ryder
|Kelly Kraft
|9:10 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 1
|Camilo Villegas
|Denny McCarthy
|Zac Blair
|9:10 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|John Huh
|Taylor Pendrith
|9:10 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 10
|Sung Kang
|Brice Garnett
|Matthew NeSmith
|9:10 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Baddeley
|Matt Wallace
|Stephan Jaeger
|9:20 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 1
|J.T. Poston
|Luke List
|Tyler Duncan
|9:20 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 1
|Cameron Champ
|Davis Love III
|Sahith Theegala
|9:20 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Brehm
|Sepp Straka
|Stewart Cink
|9:20 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Kisner
|Harris English
|Brian Harman
|9:30 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 1
|Trey Mullinax
|Richy Werenski
|Francesco Molinari
|9:30 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Armour
|David Lingmerth
|Rory Sabbatini
|9:30 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 10
|Jim Herman
|Michael Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|9:30 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 10
|Webb Simpson
|Justin Rose
|Zach Johnson
|9:40 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 1
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Justin Lower
|9:40 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 1
|S.H. Kim
|Erik Barnes
|Brent Grant
|9:40 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 10
|Charley Hoffman
|Danny Willett
|Nick Watney
|9:40 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 10
|Patrick Rodgers
|Cameron Percy
|Austin Smotherman
|9:50 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 1
|Will Gordon
|Harrison Endycott
|Bryson Nimmer
|9:50 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Matti Schmid
|Augusto Núñez
|9:50 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Montgomery
|Scott Harrington
|Kevin Yu
|9:50 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 10
|Anders Albertson
|Philip Knowles
|Cole Hammer
|10:00 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 1
|Dean Burmester
|Carson Young
|Chris Gotterup
|10:00 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Stevens
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Kevin Roy
|10:00 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 10
|MJ Daffue
|Tano Goya
|Conner Godsey
|10:00 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 10
|Carl Yuan
|Vincent Norrman
|Jacob Bridgeman
|10:10 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 1
|Troy Merritt
|Hank Lebioda
|David Lipsky
|10:10 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Schenk
|Henrik Norlander
|Alex Smalley
|10:10 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 10
|Brian Stuard
|Wyndham Clark
|Greyson Sigg
|10:10 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Keith Mitchell
|Chris Stroud
|10:20 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 1
|Patton Kizzire
|Kevin Chappell
|Danny Lee
|10:20 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Streelman
|Lee Hodges
|Matthias Schwab
|10:20 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|Michael Kim
|Taylor Moore
|10:20 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Trainer
|Bill Haas
|Jonathan Byrd
|10:30 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 1
|Seamus Power
|Joel Dahmen
|Jason Day
|10:30 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 1
|Garrick Higgo
|Brian Gay
|Andrew Landry
|10:30 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 10
|J.J. Spaun
|Chad Ramey
|Tom Hoge
|10:30 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 10
|Jason Dufner
|Hayden Buckley
|Adam Svensson
|10:40 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Robert Streb
|Matt Kuchar
|10:40 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Knox
|Chris Kirk
|Davis Riley
|10:40 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 10
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Chesson Hadley
|Scott Stallings
|10:40 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Taylor
|Trevor Werbylo
|Brett Drewitt
|10:50 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Putnam
|Doc Redman
|Aaron Rai
|10:50 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 1
|Eric Cole
|Brandon Matthews
|Palmer Jackson
|10:50 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 10
|Paul Haley II
|Trevor Cone
|Akshay Bhatia
|10:50 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Tyson Alexander
|Justin Suh
|11:00 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Novak
|Davis Thompson
|Harry Hall
|11:00 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 1
|Zecheng Dou
|Nico Echavarria
|Spencer Ralston
|11:00 AM
|Seaside
|Tee No. 10
|Robby Shelton
|Michael Gligic
|Tim Weinhart
|11:00 AM
|Plantation
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Higgs
|Ben Griffin
|Dylan Wu