Full list of tee times for Round 1 of RSM Classic

The RSM Classic tees off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday from the Sea Island Golf Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Brian Harman of United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Club de Golf El Camaleon at on November 06, 2022 in Playa del Carmen. Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The RSM Classic wraps up the 2022 calendar year for the PGA TOUR this week, running from Thursday, Nov, 17 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at Sea Island Golf Club off the coast of Georgia. Early favorite and Tony Finau has withdrawn, leaving the field open.

Brian Harman sits atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1600 with Tom Hoge behind at +1800. Last year’s RSM runner-up, Mackenzie Hughes, has his odds set at +3500.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 RSM Classic on Thursday.

2022 RSM Classic Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
9:00 AM Seaside Tee No. 1 Scott Piercy Sean O'Hair Byeong Hun An
9:00 AM Plantation Tee No. 1 Austin Cook Brandon Wu Max McGreevy
9:00 AM Seaside Tee No. 10 Kevin Tway Beau Hossler Callum Tarren
9:00 AM Plantation Tee No. 10 Vaughn Taylor Sam Ryder Kelly Kraft
9:10 AM Seaside Tee No. 1 Camilo Villegas Denny McCarthy Zac Blair
9:10 AM Plantation Tee No. 1 Nate Lashley John Huh Taylor Pendrith
9:10 AM Seaside Tee No. 10 Sung Kang Brice Garnett Matthew NeSmith
9:10 AM Plantation Tee No. 10 Aaron Baddeley Matt Wallace Stephan Jaeger
9:20 AM Seaside Tee No. 1 J.T. Poston Luke List Tyler Duncan
9:20 AM Plantation Tee No. 1 Cameron Champ Davis Love III Sahith Theegala
9:20 AM Seaside Tee No. 10 Ryan Brehm Sepp Straka Stewart Cink
9:20 AM Plantation Tee No. 10 Kevin Kisner Harris English Brian Harman
9:30 AM Seaside Tee No. 1 Trey Mullinax Richy Werenski Francesco Molinari
9:30 AM Plantation Tee No. 1 Ryan Armour David Lingmerth Rory Sabbatini
9:30 AM Seaside Tee No. 10 Jim Herman Michael Thompson Brendon Todd
9:30 AM Plantation Tee No. 10 Webb Simpson Justin Rose Zach Johnson
9:40 AM Seaside Tee No. 1 Peter Malnati Ben Martin Justin Lower
9:40 AM Plantation Tee No. 1 S.H. Kim Erik Barnes Brent Grant
9:40 AM Seaside Tee No. 10 Charley Hoffman Danny Willett Nick Watney
9:40 AM Plantation Tee No. 10 Patrick Rodgers Cameron Percy Austin Smotherman
9:50 AM Seaside Tee No. 1 Will Gordon Harrison Endycott Bryson Nimmer
9:50 AM Plantation Tee No. 1 Joseph Bramlett Matti Schmid Augusto Núñez
9:50 AM Seaside Tee No. 10 Taylor Montgomery Scott Harrington Kevin Yu
9:50 AM Plantation Tee No. 10 Anders Albertson Philip Knowles Cole Hammer
10:00 AM Seaside Tee No. 1 Dean Burmester Carson Young Chris Gotterup
10:00 AM Plantation Tee No. 1 Sam Stevens Kyle Westmoreland Kevin Roy
10:00 AM Seaside Tee No. 10 MJ Daffue Tano Goya Conner Godsey
10:00 AM Plantation Tee No. 10 Carl Yuan Vincent Norrman Jacob Bridgeman
10:10 AM Seaside Tee No. 1 Troy Merritt Hank Lebioda David Lipsky
10:10 AM Plantation Tee No. 1 Adam Schenk Henrik Norlander Alex Smalley
10:10 AM Seaside Tee No. 10 Brian Stuard Wyndham Clark Greyson Sigg
10:10 AM Plantation Tee No. 10 Dylan Frittelli Keith Mitchell Chris Stroud
10:20 AM Seaside Tee No. 1 Patton Kizzire Kevin Chappell Danny Lee
10:20 AM Plantation Tee No. 1 Kevin Streelman Lee Hodges Matthias Schwab
10:20 AM Seaside Tee No. 10 Adam Long Michael Kim Taylor Moore
10:20 AM Plantation Tee No. 10 Martin Trainer Bill Haas Jonathan Byrd
10:30 AM Seaside Tee No. 1 Seamus Power Joel Dahmen Jason Day
10:30 AM Plantation Tee No. 1 Garrick Higgo Brian Gay Andrew Landry
10:30 AM Seaside Tee No. 10 J.J. Spaun Chad Ramey Tom Hoge
10:30 AM Plantation Tee No. 10 Jason Dufner Hayden Buckley Adam Svensson
10:40 AM Seaside Tee No. 1 Mackenzie Hughes Robert Streb Matt Kuchar
10:40 AM Plantation Tee No. 1 Russell Knox Chris Kirk Davis Riley
10:40 AM Seaside Tee No. 10 Seung-Yul Noh Chesson Hadley Scott Stallings
10:40 AM Plantation Tee No. 10 Ben Taylor Trevor Werbylo Brett Drewitt
10:50 AM Seaside Tee No. 1 Andrew Putnam Doc Redman Aaron Rai
10:50 AM Plantation Tee No. 1 Eric Cole Brandon Matthews Palmer Jackson
10:50 AM Seaside Tee No. 10 Paul Haley II Trevor Cone Akshay Bhatia
10:50 AM Plantation Tee No. 10 Nick Hardy Tyson Alexander Justin Suh
11:00 AM Seaside Tee No. 1 Andrew Novak Davis Thompson Harry Hall
11:00 AM Plantation Tee No. 1 Zecheng Dou Nico Echavarria Spencer Ralston
11:00 AM Seaside Tee No. 10 Robby Shelton Michael Gligic Tim Weinhart
11:00 AM Plantation Tee No. 10 Harry Higgs Ben Griffin Dylan Wu

