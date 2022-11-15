Full list of tee times for Round 1 of RSM Classic

The RSM Classic wraps up the 2022 calendar year for the PGA TOUR this week, running from Thursday, Nov, 17 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at Sea Island Golf Club off the coast of Georgia. Early favorite and Tony Finau has withdrawn, leaving the field open.

Brian Harman sits atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1600 with Tom Hoge behind at +1800. Last year’s RSM runner-up, Mackenzie Hughes, has his odds set at +3500.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 RSM Classic on Thursday.