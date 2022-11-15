How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on November 15

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Tonight’s episode of NXT will be jam packed as both primary titles will be on the line this evening. We’ll also get Shawn Michaels making a special announcement about the Deadline pay-per-view that’s coming up in December.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, November 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will put his title on the line this evening when defending against Von Wagner. These two men have been at each other’s necks for the past few weeks and they went face-to-face on the Grayson Waller Effect last Tuesday. We’ll see if there’s going to be a clean finish in this one or if this is setting up for something bigger at Deadline.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will also defend her title tonight when facing Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match. After being screwed out of the title at Halloween Havoc, Fyre has hunted down Toxic Attraction for the past few weeks, taking out both Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in back-to-back weeks. We’ll see if Rose’s year-long title reign continues or if we’ll finally have a new champ.

Also on the show, Apollo Crews will battle JD McDonagh in what can be assumed to be a de-facto No. 1 contender’s match for the NXT Championship. We’ll also get Indi Hartwell going one-on-one with Tatum Paxley and the Dyad facing Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in tag team action.