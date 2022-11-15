Week 11 PPR running back fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season! We’ll be looking at running backs in this article if you didn’t get that from the title. Week 10 was a good one for one running back who has struggled this season, Jonathan Taylor. Taylor had a vintage Taylor game, as he led all running backs in fantasy points when he rushed 22 times for 147 yards and a touchdown against the hapless Raiders. He hadn’t found the end zone since Week 1, so hopefully your teams still have a chance and this game helped push you into the playoff picture.

Injury news to monitor

Khalil Herbert left Week 10’s game against the Lions with a hip injury. Unfortunately there has been no update to that injury as of yet. We may have to wait until Wednesday just to see if he’s practicing or not.

Ezekiel Elliott was unable to play in Week 10 with his knee injury despite positive reports. It would seem like he is on track to return this week against the Vikings, but we’ll still need to wait to see where he is in his recovery.

D’Andre Swift continues to see a limited role coming off of injury, but he played last week without an injury designation. He’ll face a Giants defense that is middling against the run.

Teams on bye

Week 11: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11 fantasy football PPR running back rankings