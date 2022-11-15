Tight end standard rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

We have made it to Week 11 of the NFL season. The fantasy football playoffs are coming soon, so it is as important as ever to look at maximizing the potential for your lineup. We have seen tight end performances all over the place this season, so there could be some unexpected value this week in good matchups.

Injury news to monitor

Dallas Goedert was banged up in his Week 10 game and is expected to miss a few weeks, per Mike Garafolo.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews missed the team’s last game before the bye week, but could be back this week, depending on how his week of practice goes. David Njoku has also been sidelined and would be a welcome return back to the Cleveland Browns lineup.

Teams on bye

Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Streaming options for Week 11

Greg Dulcich has been a welcome boost to the Denver Broncos offense. He has provided another target for quarterback Russell Wilson. Dulcich saw four targets last game but only brought in one for 11 yards. He now faces a Las Vegas Raiders defense giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Tyler Conklin has been a surprising fantasy football asset. While he has had a rollercoaster of performances, he does face a familiar foe. The New York Jets recently played the New England Patriots and will again this week. Conklin caught six of his 10 targets for 79 yards and two touchdowns when they last met, so fire him up again this week.

Week 11 fantasy football TE rankings