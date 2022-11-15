Week 11 PPR flex fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season. We are quickly closing in on the fantasy football playoffs and if you started Justin Fields, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, or Christian Kirk last week, you’re probably feeling pretty good about your fantasy results today.

This week we have the high-powered Dolphins offense on bye and the slowly improving Buccaneers as well. We’ll also be without the Seahawks upstart offense and the sometimes upstarty Jaguars offense.

Injury news to monitor

Matthew Stafford was ruled out last week with a concussion. He was able to return to practice, so he should have a good chance of getting cleared this week against the Saints.

Cooper Kupp is dealing with an ankle injury that will likely keep him out a few games. Allen Robinson should see more work along with Van Jefferson And Ben Skowroneck, but it’s hard to trust one for a big bump in fantasy production. Tyler Higbee could end up getting the best bump.

Kyler Murray couldn’t go last week due to a hamstring injury. There is no real timetable on his injury, so there’s a chance we see Colt McCoy again this week against the 49ers.

Ezekiel Elliott appeared close to returning from his knee injury, but in the end was rested against the Packers. He should have a better chance at playing against the Vikings this week.

Khalil Herbert left Sunday’s game with a hip injury. We have yet to hear any follow-up on that injury, so we’re still waiting as of this writing. If he misses time, David Montgomery would get a big boost.

Zach Ertz is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury. Targets should remain concentrated on Rondale Moore and DeAndre Hopkins for the most part.

Jerry Jeudy managed to avoid a longterm injury it seems, but he could miss time with his ankle injury. Kendall Hinton was the next man up in Denver.

JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in Week 10 and will need to be cleared before returning for their SNF game against the Chargers.

Mecole Hardman is dealing with an abdominal injury, so there’s not much insight into when he might return. We’ll need to keep an eye on practice reports.

Teams on bye

Week 11: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11 fantasy football PPR flex rankings