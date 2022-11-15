Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

We have made it to Week 11 of the NFL season. The fantasy football playoffs are on the horizon, so it is as important as ever to maximize your lineup potential and take advantage of good matchups. With that in mind, here is how we are approaching the running back position in standard Week 11 fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Derrick Henry typically begins his week missing some practices while staying off of a mild foot injury. He typically ramps it up by the end of the week, but he and the Tennessee Titans take on the Green Bay Packers in this week’s game of Thursday Night Football.

Aaron Jones is in a similar boat on the other side of the ball, but both running backs are currently expected to suit up on the short week.

Teams on bye

Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Streaming options for Week 11

The Washington Commanders' backfield has been all over the place this year. This is another good week to stream Brian Robinson Jr., though. He takes on the Houston Texans in a favorable matchup, as they are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Isiah Pacheco appears to have cemented himself as the lead back for the Kansas City Chiefs. He takes on the Los Angeles Chargers this week, and they are giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Week 11 fantasy football standard RB rankings