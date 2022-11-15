Week 11 PPR wide receiver fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season. Week 10 gave us some big wide receiver performances, as CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson battled it out for the No. 1 spot. In the end it was Lamb who accumulated the most PPR points, as he was buoyed by two touchdowns to Jefferson’s one, but there’s no doubt that Jefferson won the day based on his memorable 4th and 18, one-handed reception.

We’ll be without a lot of great receivers this weekend. The best wide receiver duo in the league, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be on a bye. We’ll also be without Mike Evanse, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Christian Kirk. Get on the waiver wire early!

Injury news to monitor

Cooper Kupp has a high-ankle sprain and is likely to miss a month. Van Jefferson could be the main receiver to see a bump in fantasy, but Allen Robinson and Ben Skowronek will also see work.

Jerry Jeudy appears to have avoided a significant injury and will be day-to-day moving forward with his ankle injury.

Josh Reynolds has missed the last two weeks with a back injury. He hasn’t been placed on I.R., so there is a chance he returns in a week or two.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both are supposed to practice at some point this week, which is very good news for Justin Herbert.

JuJu Smith Schuster is dealing with a concussion. He’ll need to be cleared before he can play this week against the Chargers.

Mecole Hardman is dealing with an abdominal injury, but we don’t have any timeframe for his return as of yet.

Teams on bye

Week 11: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11 fantasy football PPR wide receiver rankings