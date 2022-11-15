Week 11 kicker fantasy football rankings

We’re onto Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season and Washington Commanders K Joey Slye took home top kicker of the week. Washington got a 31-23 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football and Slye nailed two 50+ yarders in the victory. Here we’re going to go over the rest of the kicker landscape heading into the week with some injuries and streamers.

Injury news to monitor

Chris Boswell is still on IR, so Matthew Wright will continue kicking for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cameron Dicker has filled in for Dustin Hopkins with the Los Angeles Chargers, but when Hopkins returns, he should reclaim his job. Randy Bullock is also banged up and may be unable to kick for the Tennessee Titans on a short week against the Green Bay Packers.

Teams on bye

Week 11: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Streaming options for Week 11

If you’re missing your kicker this week, you will likely head to the waiver wire to look for a player with upside. The Cincinnati Bengals are giving up the most fantasy points to opposing kickers per game. Wright has a good matchup and is certainly streamable. Matt Gay has fallen out of weekly fantasy relevance with the Los Angeles Rams, and their offense may be stunted by the loss of wide receiver Cooper Kupp to IR. Still, the New Orleans Saints are giving up the second most fantasy points per game to kickers, so fire up Gay this week.

Week 11 fantasy football K rankings