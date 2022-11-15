Week 11 quarterback fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 11 of the fantasy football season. We’ve had a roller coaster season for quarterbacks, but the No. 1 fantasy QB over the last six weeks is easily Justin Fields. And over the last four weeks, well, he’s been on another plane of fantasy existence. In that span, Fields has completed 64% of his passes for 620 yards, 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, while rushing 50 times for 467 yards, five more touchdowns at a 9.3 yards per carry clip.

It has been a great run for Fields, and with his rushing ability, his fantasy floor will remain extremely high moving forward. Now, to the rest of the quarterbacks!

Injury news to monitor

Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury and we don’t have a good timetable for his possible return, but he is considered “day-to-day,” as we all are. Colt McCoy also is dealing with a leg injury, but was able to play through it.

Matthew Stafford was unable to play in Week 10 due to a concussion, but was able to practice and should be able to be cleared in time for their Week 11 matchup with the Saints.

PJ Walker has a high ankle sprain and will be replaced by Baker Mayfield when they face the Ravens this week.

Josh Allen appears to have come out of Week 10 with his elbow none the worse for wear. He should be ready to go against the Browns this week.

Matt Ryan has taken the starting job back from Sam Ehlinger. Proceed as usual.

Teams on bye

Week 11: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11 fantasy football quarterback rankings