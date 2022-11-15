Week 11 D/ST fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 11 of the fantasy football season. As usual defense and special teams remains very much a dart throw and there really isn’t much reason to even have them as a position in fantasy football! Here are your rankings!

Teams on bye

Week 11: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Streaming options for Week 11

Commanders D/ST at Texans

Davis Mills appears to be regressing and the Texans can’t really get anything going. The Commanders are better against the run than pass and the Texans best player right now is their running back Dameon Pierce. They also might get Chase Young back for this one as well.

Ravens D/ST vs. Panthers

Baker Mayfield will take on what once was a division rival for him when he was with the Browns. Mayfield had some good numbers after PJ Walker hurt his ankle last week, but the Bengals had already blown the Panthers out. Before that, his last two games he had thrown three interceptions and looked quite bad.

Week 11 fantasy football D/ST rankings