Week 11 PPR tight end fantasy football rankings

The NFL season continues unabated, taking us swiftly into Week 11. Tight ends remain an enigma and quite frustrating if you don’t have Travis Kelce on your fake teams. This week. Cole Kmet led the position in fantasy points after catching two touchdown passes for the second straight game! He now has five over his last four games, but he sure didn’t help your fake teams in any of the previous seven games. This is the tight end position we have grown to love.

Injury news to monitor

Mark Andrews missed Week 9 with knee and shoulder injuries, but the bye week seems to have him on track to play.

Gerald Everett left Week 10’s game with a groin injury, but his head coach Brandon Staley did say Everett is day-to-day. That doesn’t mean he will play this week, but it shouldn’t be a longterm injury if he is telling the truth.

Zach Ertz reportedly has suffered a season ending knee injury. He is seeking another opinion, but he is going to miss time no matter what he hears back. Trey McBride will get a shot.

Teams on bye

Week 11: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11 fantasy football PPR tight end rankings