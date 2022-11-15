Fantasy football FLEX rankings for standard leagues in Week 11

We have made it to Week 11 of the NFL season. Fantasy football leagues are nearing their trade deadlines as the playoffs are near. It is as important as ever to look for favorable matchups to maximize the potential for your fantasy football lineups. With that in mind, here is how we are approaching the flex position for standard fantasy football leagues.

Injury news to monitor

Derrick Henry typically begins his week missing some practices while staying off of a mild foot injury. He typically ramps it up by the end of the week, but he and the Tennessee Titans take on the Green Bay Packers in this week’s game of Thursday Night Football.

Aaron Jones is in a similar boat on the other side of the ball, but both running backs are currently expected to suit up on the short week.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were both absent from last week’s game but could return this week. We have seen Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter trade off fantasy-relevant weeks, so the presence of a veteran could knock them back down the rungs of players to target.

The Green Bay Packers always have banged-up wide receivers, so be sure to monitor the practice progress for Allen Lazard and Christian Watson.

The biggest news from last week was that Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle sprain and will be heading to IR. Who between Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek will be able to step up in his place?

Teams on bye

Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Streaming options for Week 11

The Washington Commanders’ backfield has been all over the place this year. This is another good week to stream Brian Robinson Jr., though. He takes on the Houston Texans in a favorable matchup, as they are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Isiah Pacheco appears to have cemented himself as the lead back for the Kansas City Chiefs. He takes on the Los Angeles Chargers this week, and they are giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

I think Skowronek is worthy of a stream this week. The New Orleans Saints are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers, but someone will have to step up in Kupp’s absence. Robinson will likely be the WR1 that draws the top corner of the defense, which should allow Skowronek to open up.

Tyler Boyd will take on a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that could be sans Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers already give up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, so fire up Boyd this week. Michael Gallup had seven targets last week and now will face a Minnesota Vikings defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game.

Week 11 standard fantasy football flex rankings