Fantasy football WR rankings for standard leagues in Week 11

We have made it to the second half of the NFL season. Week 11 is here, and the fantasy football playoffs are getting ever closer. This is also a reminder to check to see when your trade deadline is for your league, as it could be this week! As you look to make your playoff push, here is how we are handling the wide receiver position in standard fantasy football leagues.

Injury news to monitor

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were both absent from last week’s game but could return this week. We have seen Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter trade off fantasy-relevant weeks, so the presence of a veteran could knock them back down the rungs of players to target.

The Green Bay Packers always have banged-up wide receivers, so be sure to monitor the practice progress for Allen Lazard and Christian Watson.

The biggest news from last week was that Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle sprain, and will be heading to IR. Who between Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek will be able to step up in his place?

Teams on bye

Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Streaming options for Week 11

I think Skowronek is worthy of a stream this week. The New Orleans Saints are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers, but someone will have to step up in Kupp’s absence. Robinson will likely be the WR1 that draws the top corner of the defense, which should allow Skowronek to open up.

Tyler Boyd will take on a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that could be sans Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers already give up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, so fire up Boyd this week. Michael Gallup had seven targets last week and now will face a Minnesota Vikings defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game.

Week 11 standard fantasy football WR rankings