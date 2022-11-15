 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zion Williamson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ben Simmons headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, November 15

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Tuesday, November 15 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Memphis Grizzlies Open Practice
Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies smiles during an open practice on October 9, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Photo by Nikki Boertman/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got just five games in the NBA Tuesday but the injury report features some prominent names, along with a young star potentially making his 2022-23 season debut. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 15

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Ja Morant (ankle) - available
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) - questionable, intends to play
Desmond Bane (toe) - doubtful

Morant is back in, while Bane remains likely to stay out. Jackson Jr. is officially questionable but said he plans on playing. John Konchar and Dillon Brooks will benefit from Bane’s absence, while Jackson Jr. coming back with hurt Brandon Clarke. We’ll see if Jackson Jr. has any minutes restrictions ahead of what is expected to be his 2022-23 season debut.

Zion Williamson (ankle, foot) - questioanble

Williamson is back on the injury report with a foot issue, which is what Pelicans fans are always concerned about. If he sits, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum will take on bigger roles offensively.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

John Wall (injury management) - TBD
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - OUT

Wall sat out Sunday in the first game of the back-to-back set. If he sits out this game as well, Reggie Jackson would be a great value play.

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Tre Jones (illness) - TBD

Jones missed Monday’s game with this illness. If he sits, Devin Vassell and Josh Richardson likely are the beneficiaries.

Jusuf Nurkic (groin) - questionable

If Nurkic cannot play, Jerami Grant will take on more responsibility in the frontcourt. Drew Eubanks would likely get the start in Nurkic’s place.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings

Kyrie Irving (suspension) - OUT
Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable
Seth Curry (injury management) - probable
Nic Claxton (eye) - probable

Curry should be back after missing Sunday’s game. Claxton picked up his injury Sunday and didn’t return to that game but looks to be fine for tonight. Simmons was ruled out Sunday and might play off the bench if he does get cleared. Irving is still out. All this means Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale continue to be the most reliable Nets players in fantasy formats. Cam Thomas has tremendous potential if Simmons is ruled out.

