Zion Williamson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ben Simmons headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, November 15

We’ve got just five games in the NBA Tuesday but the injury report features some prominent names, along with a young star potentially making his 2022-23 season debut. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 15

Ja Morant (ankle) - available

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) - questionable, intends to play

Desmond Bane (toe) - doubtful

Morant is back in, while Bane remains likely to stay out. Jackson Jr. is officially questionable but said he plans on playing. John Konchar and Dillon Brooks will benefit from Bane’s absence, while Jackson Jr. coming back with hurt Brandon Clarke. We’ll see if Jackson Jr. has any minutes restrictions ahead of what is expected to be his 2022-23 season debut.

Zion Williamson (ankle, foot) - questioanble

Williamson is back on the injury report with a foot issue, which is what Pelicans fans are always concerned about. If he sits, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum will take on bigger roles offensively.

John Wall (injury management) - TBD

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - OUT

Wall sat out Sunday in the first game of the back-to-back set. If he sits out this game as well, Reggie Jackson would be a great value play.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Tre Jones (illness) - TBD

Jones missed Monday’s game with this illness. If he sits, Devin Vassell and Josh Richardson likely are the beneficiaries.

Jusuf Nurkic (groin) - questionable

If Nurkic cannot play, Jerami Grant will take on more responsibility in the frontcourt. Drew Eubanks would likely get the start in Nurkic’s place.

Kyrie Irving (suspension) - OUT

Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable

Seth Curry (injury management) - probable

Nic Claxton (eye) - probable

Curry should be back after missing Sunday’s game. Claxton picked up his injury Sunday and didn’t return to that game but looks to be fine for tonight. Simmons was ruled out Sunday and might play off the bench if he does get cleared. Irving is still out. All this means Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale continue to be the most reliable Nets players in fantasy formats. Cam Thomas has tremendous potential if Simmons is ruled out.