Pick against the spread for Chattanooga-Mississippi on November 15

The Ole Miss Rebels are off to a 2-0 start to the 2022-23, but are shorthanded in the backcourt entering Tuesday’s home clash with Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Mocs vs. Mississippi Rebels (-12, 140)

The Rebels played their first two games of without guard Daeshun Ruffin, who is dealing with a knee injury, and there’s a possibility he either misses this game or plays at less than 100-percent.

With Ruffin out to start the season, the team has had a tough time taking care of the ball, ranking 175th in turnovers per possession.

The Rebels will have their hands full trying to guard 7-foot-0 Jake Stephens, who followed his coach Dan Earl from VMI to Chattanooga in the offseason.

Stephens was eighth among qualifying DI players in 3-point shooting percentage a season ago, hitting 49% of his 3-pointers with 19.6 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks per game.

The Rebels are slightly out of position with their rotations playing against a Chattanooga team that has been undervalued in recent years on the road, going 29-16 against the spread in road games since the start of the 2019-20 season. Tuesday’s game figures to be a bit more competitive than expected for Chattanooga.

The Play: Chattanooga +12

