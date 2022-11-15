 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Novak Djokovic will play the 2023 Australian Open after visa ban overturned

Tennis star to participate at tournament.

By grace.mcdermott
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates the victory at the end of his round robin match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during day two of the Nitto ATP Finals. Novak Djokovic won the match 6-4, 7-6(4). Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twenty-one-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will be allowed to return to the Australian Open in 2023 after his visa was denied by the Australian government in 2022. Djokovic was very open about his decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and when he attempted to enter Australia earlier this year to play in the Grand Slam tournament, he was deported.

His visa ban has been overturned by the federal government, so he will be able to return to Australia in January to compete in the Open. He was previously facing a three-year ban from the country.

Djokovic was also left out of the field at the 2022 U.S. Open after failing to meet vaccination requirements. He defeated Nick Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon finals to break his 20-Slam tie with Roger Federer.

More From DraftKings Nation