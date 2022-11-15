How this bettor turned $25 into over $40K with Eagles-Commanders Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor hit big on Monday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders with a massive Same-Game Parlay, which included eight legs. The bettor turned $25 into over $40,000 on the bet on DKSB. Let’s look at the bet and do a quick recap:

DeVonta Smith - Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Dallas Goedert - Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Jalen Hurts - Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Antonio Gibson - Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Brian Robinson Jr. - Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Yards Over 39.5

DeVonta Smith Receptions 5+

Antonio Gibson Receptions 2+

There’s a lot to unpack with this SGP. Jalen Hurts rushed for an early TD and Antonio Gibson also hit his Anytime TD in the first quarter along with TE Dallas Goedert. Both Gibson and Goedert had to leave the game at points due to injury. Same with DeVonta Smith. And A.J. Brown. It was kind of a mess.

With Gibson somewhat banged up, Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 26 times for 86 yards and a TD, scoring in the second quarter when the Commanders outscored Philly 13-0. Gibson barely got to 2+ receptions. Same goes for Smith, who finished with six catches on the night.

Smith completed the SGP with his TD catch in the fourth quarter to make it 23-21 Washington, giving the bettor a huge payday to close out NFL Week 10.

