 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Taylor Swift crashes Ticketmaster before on-sale even begins

This might be a disaster for both the artist and the ticketing site.

By grace.mcdermott Updated
Taylor Swift accepts an award onstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Ticketmaster site was not prepared for the volume of Taylor Swift fans logging on for Tuesday’s verified fan presale. As the lucky fans who won the presale attempt to join the waiting room queue for tickets, Ticketmaster is reportedly crashing on many people’s devices. On Twitter, people are reporting having issues logging onto the site due to the amount of traffic Tuesday morning.

The presale is supposed to open at 10 a.m. local time depending on the venue that fans received a code for, with a waiting room opening up 30 minutes before the sale begins. Some users are reporting having issues on the app but saying that logging in on a browser has worked.

Swift’s Eras Tour has 52 concerts planned throughout 2023. She added 17 dates to the original announcement after it became clear just how high the demand was for the tour.

More From DraftKings Nation