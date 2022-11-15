When is your fantasy football trade deadline?

If you’re in a fantasy football league — whether it be casual or hardcore — you’re probably wondering when the trade deadline is. You’re either looking to make some deals to improve your team or hoping that the deadline is soon, so that one person will stop sending you horrible trade offers. You could also be a co-manager and want the deadline to pass so your friend will stop bothering you with trades you don’t need to make (definitely not me).

Anyway, here we’re going to go over when the trade deadline is for most Yahoo, ESPN and Sleeper fantasy football leagues this season.

Yahoo deadline

For most Yahoo fantasy leagues the deadline is Saturday, Nov. 19, which is prior to Week 11 this week. That isn’t a hard rule it’s just the default setting. If you want to check your league, hover over the “League” tab on your interface, scroll down to “settings” and click. You’ll be able to see the “Trade End Date” in the setting.

ESPN deadline

ESPN’s default deadline is a little further back than Yahoo at Friday, Dec. 2, right before Week 13. Again, if you’re unsure if your league is default or adjusted, just go to your league settings and check.

Sleeper deadline

For Sleeper, the deadline format is a bit different. Your league can have any of the weeks landing 9 through 13 as the deadline week. Once the final game of that selected week ends on Monday night, that is when the deadline is. So for example, if your deadline on Sleeper is Week 11 (this week), the deadline is once 49ers-Cardinals ends on Monday Night Football on Nov. 21.

CBS deadline

It looks like for CBS standard fantasy football leagues the deadline is Thursday, Nov. 17. So that would be before Week 11 begins with Thursday Night Football between the Packers and Titans. Again, could be different, so doublecheck your settings.