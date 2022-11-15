NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds & DFS Plays for November 15

Jeff Pratt and Nick Friar appeared on The Sweat this morning, breaking down each of the five NBA games on Tuesday’s slate. See their best bets and DFS plays for each matchup below.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Jeff’s best bet: Grizzlies ML

Nick’s top DFS play: Santi Aldama

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Jeff’s best bet: Clippers +7

Nick’s top DFS play: Luka Doncic

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz

Jeff’s best bet: Jazz -4.5

Nick’s top DFS play: Jalen Brunson

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Jeff’s best bet: Trail Blazers -8

Nick’s top DFS plays: Keita Bates-Diop & Drew Eubanks

Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings

Jeff’s best bet: Domantas Sabonis Over 30.5 Points & Rebounds

Nick’s top DFS play: Edmond Sumner

