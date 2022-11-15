NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds & DFS Plays for November 15

Jeff Pratt and Nick Friar appeared on The Sweat this morning, breaking down each of the five NBA games on Tuesday’s slate. See their best bets and DFS plays for each matchup below.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Jeff’s best bet: Grizzlies ML
Nick’s top DFS play: Santi Aldama
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks
Jeff’s best bet: Clippers +7
Nick’s top DFS play: Luka Doncic
New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz
Jeff’s best bet: Jazz -4.5
Nick’s top DFS play: Jalen Brunson
Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs
Jeff’s best bet: Trail Blazers -8
Nick’s top DFS plays: Keita Bates-Diop & Drew Eubanks
Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings
Jeff’s best bet: Domantas Sabonis Over 30.5 Points & Rebounds
Nick’s top DFS play: Edmond Sumner
Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.