Ticketmaster disaster angers Taylor Swift fans

Ticketmaster’s verified fan presale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is going about as badly as it possibly could — a crashing website that wouldn’t allow fans to log in, messages saying that accounts weren’t connected to a verified code when they were, and a paused queue that hasn’t moved in nearly an hour are just some of the struggles that the site is facing.

Swift hasn’t toured in over half a decade, and the technical difficulties are infuriating fans throughout the country who are taking their frustration to social media. And remember, this is just the presale — the tickets aren’t even available to the general public yet.

Here’s what fans are saying:

8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the taylor swift ticketmaster queue apparently — shawty lynn (@HereComesShawty) November 15, 2022

what is joe biden’s plan to unpause the ticketmaster queue for taylor swift’s eras tour — kay (@slutforfeelings) November 15, 2022

ticketmaster is like “we’re sorry about all the technical problems, this demand was unexpected” as if taylor swift isn’t one of the biggest artists in the galaxy — jessica (@enchantedjess13) November 15, 2022

Swift recently released her tenth studio album, Midnights, and announced her 2023 stadium tour on Nov. 1. She has since added 17 dates to the original tour announcement for a total of 52 shows. Ten songs from Midnights took up the Billboard Top 10 after the album’s release, making Swift the only artist in history to hold every spot in the top 10 at the same time.

when you're trying to get taylor swift tix but ticketmaster keeps crashing pic.twitter.com/FOSdMrIP2Y — Meg (@mplevz) November 15, 2022

taylor swift walking onto stage with no one in the audience, because that ticketmaster queue never did move. pic.twitter.com/BEjNEB1G6N — sarah (@thisismenotryin) November 15, 2022

Swift has released four albums since the last time she went on tour, so there is an enormous demand from fans to see her perform some of their favorite songs live for the first time.

sitting in the ticketmaster queue while its paused really has me wishing i never heard a taylor swift song in my life and that i didn’t know who she was. — de:) (@daisyyernest) November 15, 2022

ticketmaster: we expect the demand for taylor swift tickets to be overwhelming :)



ticketmaster when the demand for taylor swift tickets were, in fact, overwhelming: pic.twitter.com/ZYhJq52R1F — syd (@sydstweeter) November 15, 2022

what do the ticketmaster fees pay for because it's surely not making sure their infrastructure actually works https://t.co/W49tQo76sn — moley (@karmoley) November 15, 2022