 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ticketmaster disaster angers Taylor Swift fans

Ticketmaster clearly unprepared for volume of users, technical difficulties abound as Swift prepares to tour

By grace.mcdermott Updated
MTV EMAs 2022 - Show Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

Ticketmaster’s verified fan presale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is going about as badly as it possibly could — a crashing website that wouldn’t allow fans to log in, messages saying that accounts weren’t connected to a verified code when they were, and a paused queue that hasn’t moved in nearly an hour are just some of the struggles that the site is facing.

Swift hasn’t toured in over half a decade, and the technical difficulties are infuriating fans throughout the country who are taking their frustration to social media. And remember, this is just the presale — the tickets aren’t even available to the general public yet.

Here’s what fans are saying:

Swift recently released her tenth studio album, Midnights, and announced her 2023 stadium tour on Nov. 1. She has since added 17 dates to the original tour announcement for a total of 52 shows. Ten songs from Midnights took up the Billboard Top 10 after the album’s release, making Swift the only artist in history to hold every spot in the top 10 at the same time.

Swift has released four albums since the last time she went on tour, so there is an enormous demand from fans to see her perform some of their favorite songs live for the first time.

More From DraftKings Nation