RSM Classic favorite Tony Finau withdraws from field

Tony Finau, who entered the week fresh off a four-stroke win at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, has withdrawn from the RSM Classic for undisclosed reasons. Finau was scheduled to play in the full-field event at Sea Island Golf Club from Thursday to Sunday, and was the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +900 odds after last week’s victory.

GOLF WITHDRAW ALERT: Tony Finau has withdrawn from The RSM Classic. pic.twitter.com/MdIwmIc6Wk — DK Nation (@dklive) November 15, 2022

His spot at the RSM Classic will be taken by Kevin Chappell. His absence opens up the field for the PGA TOUR event. It is unclear as of now whether he is injured and, if so, to what extent.

Brian Harman’s odds have risen from +1800 to +1600 to make him the new favorite, while Tom Hoge has moved from +2000 to +1800. Last year’s RSM Classic champion was Talor Gooch, who will not return to the field this year due to his involvement in LIV Golf.