How to see how many people are ahead of you in Taylor Swift Ticketmaster queue

If you’re waiting in a seemingly endless queue on Ticketmaster to buy Taylor Swift tickets with that “2000+” label sitting above the progress bar on your screen, we may have found a way to figure out how long you can actually expect to wait.

Twitter user @btsatrix posted their hack to check the length of time you have left in the queue on Google Chrome last year while buying tickets for a BTS concert. Impatient Taylor fans might want to check out this video as a resource:

Here’s how to find out REALLY how many people are in front of you in the queue #Ticketmaster #btsconcert I’m on chrome browser pic.twitter.com/oMwdvrzvKA — LT⁷ (@btsatrix) October 7, 2021

Ticketmaster has had ridiculous amounts of issues with the presale on Tuesday. Their website has crashed at inopportune times, preventing fans from logging in and from going through with ticket purchases. They also moved back the West Coast verified fan presale until 6 p.m. ET today (3 p.m. PT), and the Capital One presale after pausing the Central Time queue for nearly three hours on Tuesday.

The Eras Tour will include 52 concerts in 20 US cities in 2023.