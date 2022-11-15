 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Kansas State to start QB Will Howard vs. WVU, Adrian Martinez out

The Wildcats will be going with Howard in Week 12 with any chance at the Big 12 Championship Game on the line.

By TeddyRicketson
Adrian Martinez of the Kansas State Wildcats looks to throw against the Baylor Bears in the first half of the game at McLane Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Waco, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Kansas State will take on West Virginia in a battle of Big 12 teams this weekend. Head coach Chris Klieman has said that Will Howard will get the start at quarterback. Adrian Martinez will miss the game and is out in the short term with an injury. Klieman made sure to stress that it isn’t a season-ending injury for Martinez.

Kansas State is currently second in the Big 12 standings with an overall 7-3 record with a 5-2 record in conference play. If both the Wildcats and current No. 4 TCU win out, they will meet in the Big 12 championship game on December 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Howard has played in three games this season, including in last week’s dominant win over Baylor. He has completed 63.1% of his passes for 717 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception. Howard does most of his damage in the pocket and isn’t known as a dual-threat quarterback. West Virginia is 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the Big 12. They are coming off a win against Oklahoma, where their defense got absolutely torched in the run game but held quarterback Dillon Gabriel to only 190 yards.

