No. 1 women’s basketball prospect Juju Watkins signs with USC

The top prospect in all of women’s basketball has decided to stay close to home, as Juju Watkins is off to the USC Trojans after her senior year at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles.

Sierra Canyon won state last year in the same arena where the Lakers and Clippers play, and you can see the transcendent talent without having to look too hard.

The LA native is California’s Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year, with a solid chance to repeat as well, she has already won two international gold medals for Team USA at the youth levels.

It’s a huge coup for head coach Lindsay Gottleib, who is in her second year with the Trojans following eight at Cal. USC, a school that has had Cheryl Miller, Lisa Leslie, and Tina Thompson on the floor, now seems to add another hometown her.

Watkins isn’t the only prized prospect at her SoCal hoops factory high school: Her graduating class includes “Bronny” James, son of a Los Angeles Lakers player that apparently still is in the NBA.