Full list of odds for the 2023 Oscars

The biggest night in Hollywood is set for Sunday, March 12, as the 95th Academy Awards return to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
And despite swearing off taking the gig again, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to take to the stage for the first time since 2018. It will be his third time as emcee, but it likely won’t be as memorable as his first. And with things beginning to return to normal in Hollywood post-pandemic, expect another massive worldwide audience tuning in to see the best in cinema from the calendar year 2022.
Below is a list of the odds available to bet on the 2023 Oscars courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Tuesday, November 15.
2023 Oscars Odds
|Best Picture
|Odds
|The Fabelmans
|+120
|Babylon
|+500
|Everything Everywhere All At Once
|+600
|The Banshees of Inisherin
|+800
|Women Talking
|+1000
|Tar
|+1100
|She Said
|+1200
|The Woman King
|+1400
|Bardo
|+1600
|Amsterdam
|+1600
|Poor Things
|+1600
|Empire Of Light
|+1600
|Top Gun Maverick
|+2000
|Thirteen Lives
|+2000
|The Son
|+2000
|White Noise
|+2200
|Triangle of Sadness
|+2500
|Don't Worry Darling
|+2500
|Nope
|+3500
|Elvis
|+3500
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|+5000
|The Killer
|+5000
|The Eternal Daughter
|+5000
|The Whale
|+5000
|Spaceman
|+5000
|Decision to Leave
|+5000
|Bones and All
|+5000
|Blonde
|+5000
|Armageddon Time
|+6500
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|+6500
|The Northman
|+6500
|Showing Up
|+6500
|The Actor
|+6500
|I Wanna Dance With Somebody
|+6500
|Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
|+6500
|Asteroid City
|+6500
|The Batman
|+10000
|The Gray Man
|+10000
|Men
|+10000
|Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
|+10000
|Lightyear
|+10000
|Disappointment Blvd.
|+10000
|Best Director
|Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
|-160
|Sarah Polley (Women Talking)
|+400
|Damien Chazelle (Babylon)
|+600
|Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
|+900
|Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
|+1000
|Todd Field (Tar)
|+1100
|Maria Schrader (She Said)
|+1200
|Alejandro G. Inarritu (Bardo)
|+1400
|Sam Mendes (Empire of Light)
|+1600
|James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)
|+1600
|Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave)
|+1600
|Florian Zeller (The Son)
|+1600
|Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
|+2000
|Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)
|+2000
|Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness)
|+2000
|Darren Aronofsky (The Whale)
|+2200
|Noah Baumbach (White Noise)
|+2500
|Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun Maverick)
|+2500
|Olivia Wilde (Don't Worry Darling)
|+3500
|David O. Russell (Amsterdam)
|+3500
|Andrew Dominik (Blonde)
|+5000
|Chinonye Chukwu (Till)
|+5000
|Matt Reeves (The Batman)
|+5000
|Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
|+5000
|Ron Howard (Thirteen Lives)
|+5000
|Jordan Peele (Nope)
|+5000
|Cooper Raiff (Cha Cha Real Smooth)
|+5000
|James Gray (Armageddon Time)
|+5000
|Best Actor
|Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
|−160
|Austin Butler (Elvis)
|+400
|Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
|+600
|Hugh Jackman (The Son)
|+900
|Nicolas Cage (Butcher's Crossing)
|+1200
|Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man)
|+1200
|Adam Driver (White Noise)
|+1200
|Viggo Mortensen (Crimes of the Future)
|+1400
|Timothee Chalamet (Bones and All)
|+1400
|Colman Domingo (The Color Purple)
|+1600
|Harry Styles (My Policeman)
|+1600
|Christian Bale (Amsterdam)
|+1600
|Alexander Skarsgard (The Northman)
|+1600
|Bill Nighy (Living)
|+1600
|Brad Pitt (Babylon)
|+2000
|Jesse Plemons (Windfall)
|+2000
|Anthony Hopkins (The Son)
|+2500
|Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)
|+2500
|Kelvin Harrison Jr (Chevalier)
|+2800
|Daniel Kaluuya (Nope)
|+3500
|Tom Hanks (Elvis)
|+4000
|Michael Fassbender (The Killer)
|+5000
|Joaquin Phoenix (Disappointment Blvd.)
|+5000
|Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
|+6500
|Idris Elba (Three Thousand Years of Longing)
|+6500
|Best Actress
|Cate Blanchett (Tar)
|+150
|Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
|+550
|Margot Robbie (Babylon)
|+550
|Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)
|+600
|Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
|+700
|Viola Davis (The Woman King)
|+800
|Ana de Armas (Blonde)
|+900
|Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
|+1000
|Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance With Somebody)
|+1200
|Carey Mulligan (She Said)
|+1200
|Florence Pugh (Don't Worry Darling)
|+1800
|Tilda Swinton (Three Thousand Years of Longing)
|+2000
|Sadie Sink (The Whale)
|+2000
|Regina King (Shirley)
|+2000
|Laura Dern (The Son)
|+2000
|Jennifer Lawrence (Causeway)
|+2500
|Frances McDormand (Women Talking)
|+2500
|Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
|+2800
|Dakota Johnson (Cha Cha Real Smooth)
|+3500
|Zoe Saldana (Avatar: The Way of Water)
|+3500
|Anne Hathaway (Armageddon Time)
|+3500
|Jessica Chastain (The Good Nurse)
|+3500
|Zoe Kazan (She Said)
|+4000
|Greta Gerwig (White Noise)
|+4000
|Emma Stone (Poor Things)
|+4000
|Emma Corrin (Lady Chatterley's Lover)
|+8000