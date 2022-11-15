 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of odds for the 2023 Oscars

We take a look at the available odds to bet the Oscar nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards celebration.

By Collin Sherwin
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner attend the 2022 AFI Fest - “The Fabelmans” Closing Night Gala Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The biggest night in Hollywood is set for Sunday, March 12, as the 95th Academy Awards return to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

And despite swearing off taking the gig again, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to take to the stage for the first time since 2018. It will be his third time as emcee, but it likely won’t be as memorable as his first. And with things beginning to return to normal in Hollywood post-pandemic, expect another massive worldwide audience tuning in to see the best in cinema from the calendar year 2022.

While the biggest night in entertainment is normally just for watching good songs and bad speeches, there’s a way to make your movie opinions turn into cash as well. If you’re a resident of Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, or New Jersey, you can bet on the awards right in the app at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below is a list of the odds available to bet on the 2023 Oscars courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Tuesday, November 15.

2023 Oscars Odds

Best Picture Odds
The Fabelmans +120
Babylon +500
Everything Everywhere All At Once +600
The Banshees of Inisherin +800
Women Talking +1000
Tar +1100
She Said +1200
The Woman King +1400
Bardo +1600
Amsterdam +1600
Poor Things +1600
Empire Of Light +1600
Top Gun Maverick +2000
Thirteen Lives +2000
The Son +2000
White Noise +2200
Triangle of Sadness +2500
Don't Worry Darling +2500
Nope +3500
Elvis +3500
Avatar: The Way of Water +5000
The Killer +5000
The Eternal Daughter +5000
The Whale +5000
Spaceman +5000
Decision to Leave +5000
Bones and All +5000
Blonde +5000
Armageddon Time +6500
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever +6500
The Northman +6500
Showing Up +6500
The Actor +6500
I Wanna Dance With Somebody +6500
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery +6500
Asteroid City +6500
The Batman +10000
The Gray Man +10000
Men +10000
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse +10000
Lightyear +10000
Disappointment Blvd. +10000
Best Director
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) -160
Sarah Polley (Women Talking) +400
Damien Chazelle (Babylon) +600
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once) +900
Baz Luhrmann (Elvis) +1000
Todd Field (Tar) +1100
Maria Schrader (She Said) +1200
Alejandro G. Inarritu (Bardo) +1400
Sam Mendes (Empire of Light) +1600
James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water) +1600
Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave) +1600
Florian Zeller (The Son) +1600
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) +2000
Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King) +2000
Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness) +2000
Darren Aronofsky (The Whale) +2200
Noah Baumbach (White Noise) +2500
Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun Maverick) +2500
Olivia Wilde (Don't Worry Darling) +3500
David O. Russell (Amsterdam) +3500
Andrew Dominik (Blonde) +5000
Chinonye Chukwu (Till) +5000
Matt Reeves (The Batman) +5000
Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) +5000
Ron Howard (Thirteen Lives) +5000
Jordan Peele (Nope) +5000
Cooper Raiff (Cha Cha Real Smooth) +5000
James Gray (Armageddon Time) +5000
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser (The Whale) −160
Austin Butler (Elvis) +400
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) +600
Hugh Jackman (The Son) +900
Nicolas Cage (Butcher's Crossing) +1200
Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man) +1200
Adam Driver (White Noise) +1200
Viggo Mortensen (Crimes of the Future) +1400
Timothee Chalamet (Bones and All) +1400
Colman Domingo (The Color Purple) +1600
Harry Styles (My Policeman) +1600
Christian Bale (Amsterdam) +1600
Alexander Skarsgard (The Northman) +1600
Bill Nighy (Living) +1600
Brad Pitt (Babylon) +2000
Jesse Plemons (Windfall) +2000
Anthony Hopkins (The Son) +2500
Willem Dafoe (Poor Things) +2500
Kelvin Harrison Jr (Chevalier) +2800
Daniel Kaluuya (Nope) +3500
Tom Hanks (Elvis) +4000
Michael Fassbender (The Killer) +5000
Joaquin Phoenix (Disappointment Blvd.) +5000
Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) +6500
Idris Elba (Three Thousand Years of Longing) +6500
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett (Tar) +150
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) +550
Margot Robbie (Babylon) +550
Olivia Colman (Empire of Light) +600
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) +700
Viola Davis (The Woman King) +800
Ana de Armas (Blonde) +900
Danielle Deadwyler (Till) +1000
Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance With Somebody) +1200
Carey Mulligan (She Said) +1200
Florence Pugh (Don't Worry Darling) +1800
Tilda Swinton (Three Thousand Years of Longing) +2000
Sadie Sink (The Whale) +2000
Regina King (Shirley) +2000
Laura Dern (The Son) +2000
Jennifer Lawrence (Causeway) +2500
Frances McDormand (Women Talking) +2500
Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) +2800
Dakota Johnson (Cha Cha Real Smooth) +3500
Zoe Saldana (Avatar: The Way of Water) +3500
Anne Hathaway (Armageddon Time) +3500
Jessica Chastain (The Good Nurse) +3500
Zoe Kazan (She Said) +4000
Greta Gerwig (White Noise) +4000
Emma Stone (Poor Things) +4000
Emma Corrin (Lady Chatterley's Lover) +8000

