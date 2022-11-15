 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Tyler Anderson signing three-year deal with Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are signing Tyler Anderson to a reported three-year deal.

Tyler Anderson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after throwing out Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the San Diego Padres to end the fifth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 15, 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

MLB free agency has begun. Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson was offered a qualifying offer by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but has reportedly declined it. Anderson will be signing a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, per Ken Rosenthal.

The deal is reportedly around the $39 million range. Anderson turned down a one-year $19.65 million offer to return to the Dodgers. He now joins a staff anchored by Shohei Ohtani.

Anderson logged 178.2 innings in the regular season over 30 games played. He had a 15-5 record with 18 quality starts. Anderson finished with a 2.57 ERA with 138 strikeouts and only 51 earned runs allowed on the year. With the Angels, Anderson should slot in as the No. 2 in the pitching rotation, depending on how they handle free agency.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old had a rollercoaster of a seven-year career so far. He started out with the Colorado Rockies before playing with the San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners. He never had an ERA under 3.54 until he landed in Los Angeles and posted the best season of his career.

