Report: Yankees re-signing 1B Anthony Rizzo on multi-year deal

The New York Yankees are re-signing 1B Anthony Rizzo on a multi-year deal, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The two sides were good to work out a deal, though Rizzo was commanding a fair amount of interest on the open market. The Houston Astros were said to be one of the main teams in pursuit of Rizzo this offseason. Getting Rizzo back at 1B means the Yankees can move on to bigger fish, mainly re-signing RF Aaron Judge.

Here are the details of Rizzo’s deal, per Jack Curry of YES Network:

The Rizzo deal is for 2 years, $34M with a club option for $17M for a third year. The buyout in the third year is for $6M. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) November 15, 2022

Rizzo finished the 2022 season with 32 home runs and 75 RBI, his best output since 2019 with the Chicago Cubs, who dealt Rizzo to the Yankees before the deadline in 2021. Rizzo provides solid defense at 1B and should also continue to thrive in Yankee Stadium as a left-handed bat. The MLB is banning shifts in the 2023 season, which should boost Rizzo’s average a decent amount.

Bringing back Judge should be the top priority for the Yankees but the process may be dragged out a bit. The slugger just declined the qualifying offer on Tuesday evening, so we should see more rumors pick up on where he might sign. Bringing back Rizzo should help persuade Judge a bit. It really comes down to the years and money the Yanks are willing to pay the soon-to-be AL MVP.