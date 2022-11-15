How Khalil Herbert’s injury impacts David Montgomery in Bears offense

The Chicago Bears received some bad news regarding running back Khalil Herbert’s hip injury, putting the running back on IR ahead of Week 11. Herbert will now miss at least four games, which puts him out for Weeks 11, 12, 13 and 15. Chicago has a bye in Week 14.

The Bears now have David Montgomery and Trestan Ebner as the running backs left on the depth chart, but quarterback Justin Fields has also proven to be a strong rusher in recent weeks. Chicago could also sign someone to add some depth, with former Packers running back Kylin Hill who was just released.

For Montgomery specifically, this gives him a bigger role in the offense and elevates him in fantasy football formats. He’s likely a RB2 heading into Week 11 against the Falcons and should stay there for four games. Montgomery hasn’t been efficient but he’s set to get a nice boost in volume with Herbert out.

Fields remains a strong streaming quarterback due to his rushing upside but he continues to make bad decisions throwing the ball. The Bears haven’t been able to stop anybody defensively though, which means Fields and the offense will always be looking to score points. That will serve Fields well when it comes to fantasy production. Bears skill players outside of Montgomery might see a small uptick in targets, with Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet being the top options there. Mooney and Claypool likely have flex value, while Kmet is emerging as a starter at tight end after his last few games.