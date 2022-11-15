 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch Donald Trump announce 2024 presidential campaign [VIDEO]

The GOP race is about to get its first official entrant.

By Collin Sherwin

Tonight former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his third campaign for the Presidency from his home at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

And while Trump easily marched to the Republican Party nomination in his two previous attempts, bookmakers think he’s actually the second choice even from his home state to be the GOP standard-bearer this time.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the leader on the odds board right now at +110, with Trump lagging behind at +175. A moment can be a lifetime in politics, so a broad range of potential candidates trail behind in former Vice-President Mike Pence, South Carolina Governor and then UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Remember that direct election betting is not legal in the United States, but the province of Ontario in Canada does allow wagering on those outcomes.

You can watch Trump’s announcement live on all the major news networks (CNN, Fox, MSNBC), as well as this link at C-Span.org beginning at 9:00 p.m. if you have a cable or satellite provider that has access to the non-profit network.

Here are the odds to win the Republican nomination for President in 2024 from DraftKings Sportsbook in Ontario, Canada:

2024 Republican Nomination Odds

Candidate Odds
Ron DeSantis +110
Donald Trump +175
Mike Pence +1600
Nikki Haley +1800
Mike Pompeo +2800
Tom Cotton +2800
Josh Hawley +3000
Charlie Baker +3500
Tucker Carlson +3500
Kristi Noem +3500
Ivanka Trump +4000
Marco Rubio +4000
Ted Cruz +4000
Mitt Romney +5000
Larry Hogan +5000
Liz Cheney +5000
Paul Rvan +5000
Dan Crenshaw +5000
Greg Abbott +6000
Susan Collins +6500
Jim Jordan +6500
Matt Gaetz +7000
Rand Paul +8000
lared Kushner +10000
Kimberlv Guilfovle +10000
Chris Christie +10000
Kanve West +15000

