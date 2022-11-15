Watch Donald Trump announce 2024 presidential campaign [VIDEO]

Tonight former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his third campaign for the Presidency from his home at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

And while Trump easily marched to the Republican Party nomination in his two previous attempts, bookmakers think he’s actually the second choice even from his home state to be the GOP standard-bearer this time.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the leader on the odds board right now at +110, with Trump lagging behind at +175. A moment can be a lifetime in politics, so a broad range of potential candidates trail behind in former Vice-President Mike Pence, South Carolina Governor and then UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Remember that direct election betting is not legal in the United States, but the province of Ontario in Canada does allow wagering on those outcomes.

You can watch Trump’s announcement live on all the major news networks (CNN, Fox, MSNBC), as well as this link at C-Span.org beginning at 9:00 p.m. if you have a cable or satellite provider that has access to the non-profit network.

Here are the odds to win the Republican nomination for President in 2024 from DraftKings Sportsbook in Ontario, Canada: