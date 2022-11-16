World Cup 2022 awards predictions: Who will be the tournament’s top goalscorer?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway on November 20 and will run through December 18, marking the first time in history the tournament is being played in the winter months. Ahead of the action, we’re taking a look at the favorites to finish as the top goal scorer and bring home the Golden Boot from Qatar with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorite: Harry Kane +700

Kane is featuring in his second World Cup and as the captain of the England squad in 2018, he led his team to a fourth-place finish and secured the Golden Boot in the process. He finished the tournament with six goals overall, two ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, and Romelu Lukaku.

Kane has 51 goals through 75 caps for the Three Lions, sitting just two goals behind England’s all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney. He’ll likely surpass Rooney during the tournament in Qatar as he looks to lead England to another deep run in 2022. Kane currently has 12 goals on the season for Tottenham, and would lead the Premier League this season if not for Erling Haaland’s unmatched 18 goals through 13 games.

Other big names in top 5: Kylian Mbappe +800, Neymar +900, Lionel Messi +1000, Karim Benzema +1200

Mbappe comes in second just behind Kane here and it’s with good reason. He tied for second leading goal scorer in the 2018 World Cup when he was just 19 years old, and currently leads Ligue 1 in goals with 12 goals on the season so far. PSG teammate Neymar is close behind with 11 goals, while Messi sits on seven. While the three of them definitely benefit from playing with each other on the field, they’ll also be able to do plenty of damage in their own respective teams as well.

Benzema is coming off a Golden Boot win in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League as he not only led Real Madrid to a championship, but scored 15 goals along the way as well. He always finds a way to score, so don’t be surprised to see him rack up the goals in Qatar.

Potential value bet: Gabriel Jesus +2500

My initial gut was to go with Robert Lewandowski, who leads La Liga with 13 goals so far this season. With Poland not likely to make it out of the group stage, that hurts his chances quite a bit as he’d only have three games to rack up the goals. Jesus could be a better bet as Brazil are currently the favorites to win the entire tournament, so chances are high that they’ll make a deep run. Jesus has been having a big season in Premier League as he leads Arsenal with five goals on the season so far, tied with Gabriel Martinelli. With Brazilian teammate and Tottenham forward Richarlison battling injury, Jesus could be getting the start up top for the Brazilian side, which means plenty of chances for him to score. While there are a few different players that will likely find the back of the net often as well, Jesus comes in at a value too good to pass up if you’re looking to bet on a long shot.