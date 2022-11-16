Wednesday Night Football: Kickoff times, TV channels for Week 12 MACtion

Midweek MACtion rolls along on Wednesday with three games staggered throughout the night. The Eastern Michigan Eagles will travel to play the Kent State Golden Flashes, while the Northern Illinois Huskies will host the Miami (OH) RedHawks an hour later. The slate of games will conclude with a matchup featuring the Western Michigan Broncos and Central Michigan Chippewas.

Here’s a quick preview of each game on Wednesday night.

College football schedule, Wednesday, November 16

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State 6:00 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan (6-4, 3-3 MAC) quarterback Austin Smith started in place of Taylor Powell last week and is listed as the QB1 on the depth chart heading into this matchup. The Eagles became bowl eligible with a 34-28 win over the Akron Zips as Smith completed 16-of-28 passes for 190 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Kent State (4-6, 3-3 MAC) hammered the Bowling Green Falcons 40-6 on the road last week behind three touchdown passes from Collin Schlee. The Golden Flashes need to win their final two games to reach a bowl game.

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Odds: Kent State -7.5, Total 60

Miami vs. Northern Illinois 7:00 p.m. ET

The quarterback position has all sorts of question marks for both teams, so check out pregame injury reports leading up to kickoff. Miami (OH) (4-6, 2-4 MAC) quarterback Brett Gabbert injured himself on the final play of last week’s 37-21 loss to the Ohio Bobcats and missed a good chunk of the season being banged up earlier this fall. Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 MAC) has been rolling with Nevan Cremascoli at quarterback with Justin Lynch checking in for rushing packages. Rocky Lombardi and Ethan Hampton had been the top two on the depth chart, and both are unlikely to be available.

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds: TBA

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan 8:00 p.m. ET

Western Michigan (3-7, 2-4 MAC) lost four of its last five games including a 24-21 defeat against Northern Illinois last week as Treyson Bourguet completed 15-of-30 passes for 185 yards with a touchdown and lost a fumble. Corey Cooms caught seven balls for 105 yards. Central Michigan (4-6, 3-3 MAC) quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. came on in relief and exploded for 293 yards with three touchdowns on 24 rushing attempts in last week’s 31-27 loss to the Buffalo Bulls. Daniel Richardson has been starting at QB, and Jase Bauer appears to have been unavailable in that contest, so we’ll see if the Chippewas top three quarterbacks are available.

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Odds: Central Michigan -10.5, Total 49.5

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.