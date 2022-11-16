Wednesday Night Football: Kickoff times, TV channels for Week 12 College Football

Everything that’s good about college football includes the nation’s most balanced conference getting all their games in on weeknights as the league championship gets closer to decided each week.

It’s MACtion, and it’s back tonight for her penultimate dance of the season starting at 6:00 p.m. ET. Here’s what you need to know.

College football schedule, Wednesday, November 16

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State 6:00 p.m. ET

EMU (6-4, 3-3 MAC) quarterback Austin Smith appears to have won the starting job late in this season. The Eagles are bowl eligible following their 34-28 win over the Akron Zips last week. Kent State (4-6, 3-3 MAC) hammered Bowling Green Falcons on the road last week, but they’ll need to win this one and one more to find a way to a 2022 bowl game.

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Odds: Kent State -7.5, Total 60

Miami vs. Northern Illinois 7:00 p.m. ET

Miami (4-6, 2-4 MAC) was thought to potentially be without quarterback Brett Gabbert tonight, as he injured himself on the final play of last week’s win over Ohio. But he’s a go, which isn’t good for Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 MAC), who should be without Rocky Lombardi and Ethan Hampton yet again. It’s a lost season for last year’s MAC champions.

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds: NIU -1, Total 44.5

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan 8:00 p.m. ET

It’s a rivalry game, but without much on the line this year. The WMU Broncos (3-7, 2-4 MAC) have lost four of their last five games, while Central Michigan (4-6, 3-3 MAC) still clings to postseason hope thanks to quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr., who played well in relief in the loss to the Buffalo Bulls. With Daniel Richardson and Jase Bauer both questionable for tonight, we’ll see who starts under center for the Chippewas.

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Odds: Central Michigan -10.5, Total 49.5

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.