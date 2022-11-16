NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, November 16

There are 10 NBA games on tap for Wednesday. We have plenty of injuries to contend with as well, bringing forth some potential value plays for DFS purposes. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,700

First off, make sure you click on the correct McDaniels in the DraftKings player pool. Jalen McDaniels, Jaden’s brother, holds a $4,600 price tag while playing for the Charlotte Hornets. He’s not a bad NBA DFS value play, but Jaden is better. Here’s why.

It’s hard to believe that McDaniels is a value play under $5k at DraftKings. After all, he’s a full-time starter who sees 34-38 minutes per game. That has translated to 31+ fantasy points in two of his last three outings. McDaniels seems like more of a role player for the Wolves, but he contributes in nearly every statistical category.

Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat, $3,000

Take another look at this name. No, we are not talking about MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. This is rookie forward Nikola Jovic of the Heat, and he could be looking at plenty of minutes on Wednesday. Bam Adebayo has been ruled out for Miami, and backup center Dewayne Dedmon is questionable. If Dedmon is out, then there’s a chance Jovic will start while soaking up a good chunk of frontcourt minutes. Keep an eye on the NBA injury report for this one.

DeAndre Jordan, Denver Nuggets, $3,300

Speaking of Jokic and the Nuggets, the former MVP will not play tonight. That leaves a massive hole in terms of minutes and usage in the Denver lineup. Jordan will attempt to fill some of that void, at least in the minutes and rebounds department. If he’s granted the start, Jordan should see around 20-25 minutes, which is more than enough to provide a solid return on this short investment.