Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Hawks on Wednesday

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Boston Celtics for a primetime matchup on Wednesday, November 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN.

The Celtics are listed as 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 235.

Celtics vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -2.5

Both teams check into this game with decent form. The Hawks have won five of their last seven contests while the Celtics currently own a seven-game winning streak. There’s a good chance Boston makes it eight in a row on Wednesday.

The Celtics are cruising along at the moment, winning games against the Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, and Detroit Pistons in their last three road contests. The Hawks represent a tougher test than that trio, but Boston is up to the task. It helps that Marcus Smart is probable, so he can defend Trae Young.

Over/Under: Over 235

This is a high total, but both teams should help contribute to the over. The Hawks have gone over the total in nine of their last 12 games. As for the Celtics, they are 6-1-1 to the over in their last eight contests. The Celtics are 3-1 to the over when the number is 227 or greater. while the Hawks are 6-2 to the over in those games. In other words, these teams are no stranger to high-scoring contests, and we should see another one in this clash of Eastern conference playoff hopefuls.