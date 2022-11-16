Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Raptors on Wednesday

The Miami Heat will hit the road to face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBA League Pass. Who will pull this one out? Let’s break it down below!

The Raptors check in as 2-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 215.

Heat vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +2

Bam Adebayo has been ruled out for this game. That’s a substantial blow for Miami, causing the spread to move from Heat -1.5 to Raptors -2. However, we need to remember that Toronto has several injuries of its own. Pascal Siakam is out while Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet are questionable.

Even without Adebayo and Tyler Herro, the Heat have the better overall squad here. The Raptors have been flailing ever since Siakam’s injury, and Miami has what it takes to pick up a road victory.

Over/Under: Under 215

This could be a somewhat low-scoring game for the injury reasons outlined above. If VanVleet and Trent Jr. are both ruled out for the Raptors, then the under becomes an even better play. These teams have played twice this season, with the Raptors winning 98-90 in the most recent contest. With so many players sitting out, we could see a game along the same lines on Wednesday.