Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Bucks on Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks square off Wednesday in a marquee matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern conference. Donovan Mitchell is a game-time decision for the Cavaliers, while Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton are questionable for the Bucks.

Milwaukee is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 217.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks - 4

Even if Mitchell does play, the Bucks are likely getting some key players back. Jarrett Allen has already been ruled out for Cleveland, which gives Milwaukee a big edge on the boards. And then there’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is the MVP frontrunner at the moment according to the oddsmakers. The Bucks simply have too much firepower here and should cover against Cleveland.

Over/Under: Under 217

Both teams rank in the top 10 in points allowed per game, so this has the makings of a defensive showdown. That favors the Bucks, who have more experience and are better connected at that end of the floor. Mitchell being in might change some things but the under is the safer play at the moment.