Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Pelicans on Wednesday

The Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans meet up Wednesday with the Bulls looking to snap a losing streak while the Pelicans try to extend a winning run. Zion Williamson’s status is up in the air after missing Tuesday’s game, while the Bulls should have Zach LaVine in the mix as this isn’t part of a back-to-back set.

The Pelicans are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 227.

Bulls vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +3

The Pelicans are coming off a hard-fought win over the Grizzlies Tuesday and might not have Williamson again. That gives the edge to the Bulls, who are looking to bounce back from a disastrous showing against the Nuggets. LaVine and DeMar DeRozan should be better this time out and help the Bulls keep this contest close if not win it outright.

Over/Under: Under 227

New Orleans might have some tired legs after Tuesday’s game, while the Bulls rank 19th in points per game. Chicago’s defense is just outside the top 10 in points allowed, so there will be some resistance to the Pelicans’ high-powered offense. The under is the better option Wednesday.