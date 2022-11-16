Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Nuggets on Wednesday

The New York Knicks will head to Ball Arena to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday with tipoff slated for 10 p.m. ET. The Knicks are coming off a 118-111 win over the Jazz last night while the Nuggets haven’t played since Sunday’s 126-103 win over the Bulls. Denver’s two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is out for this contest after entering health and safety protocols.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nuggets listed as 3-point favorites, priced at -155 on the moneyline. The Knicks come in at +135 on the moneyline while the point total is set at 226.

Knicks vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -3

The Nuggets have won five of their last six outings, most recently a 23-point blowout of the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Michael Porter Jr. led the team with 31 points through just 24 minutes, while Jamal Murray added 23 points of his own. Regardless of their red hot form, they’ve only covered the spread once in their last four games, sitting at 6-7 ATS throughout the season so far.

The Knicks are coming off a big win over the Jazz on the road last night, bringing their record to 7-7 as they look to string together two wins for the first time since October. Jalen Brunson put up 25 points and eight assists, while Cam Reddish added 19 points and RJ Barrett ended with 18. The Knicks will look to keep the momentum going in Denver and log a win over the Nuggets in their first meeting of the season.

With how well the Nuggets have been playing combined with the extra couple days of rest, pick the home side to get the win and cover at Ball Arena.

Over/Under: Over 226

Both teams have gone over the total in two of their last three games, but they both finished under by 2.5 points in their last outings. Denver has been averaging 117.1 points per game this season while the Knicks come in a bit under at 114.9. Both sides have seen boosted scoring averages through their last three games, with the Knicks at 124.7 and the Nuggets up at 120. Expect the total to hit over in this one tonight, even with Jokic out.