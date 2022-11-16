Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Suns on Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors will play a one-off game on the road as they visit the Phoenix Suns in the second meeting between the two sides this season. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Footprint Center with the action available to watch on ESPN.

It’s set to be a tight one as the Warriors are currently 1-point favorites over at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dubs are priced at -120 on the moneyline while the Suns are set at +100 ahead of tonight’s action. The point total is set at 227.5.

Warriors vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns +1

Stephen Curry has been on a tear so far this season, averaging 31.5 points per game while shooting 52.3% from the floor. Still, the Warriors as a team have been struggling to find their rhythm throughout the first bit of the season as they sit at 6-8 through their first 14 games. Even worse, they have yet to win on the road as they’ve gone 0-7 away from Chase Center.

The Suns are coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season, dropping results on the road to both the Magic and the Heat. They’ll look to get back on track at home, where they’re 5-2 ATS and 6-1 straight up. Devin Booker leads the team in scoring with 26.5 points per game, while Chris Paul is sitting on an average of 9.4 assists per game. Mikal Bridges has been playing inspired defense throughout the season and will be sure to give Curry some trouble on the night. The Suns held Curry to 21 points in their last meeting on October 25 that resulted in a 134-105 blowout win for Phoenix.

Of course, CP3 has missed the last three games due to heel soreness and remains questionable on the injury report ahead of tonight’s game. Whether he’s on the court or not will most likely impact the outcome of the game, but assuming Paul gets to play, take the home team to win and cover in this one as they look to avoid a third consecutive loss.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

Neither team has had a lot of success hitting over the total so far this season, as the Warriors have missed that mark in their last five straight games. The Suns went over the total in their loss to Miami, but they’ve finished under in five of their last seven outings overall. They’re 3-4-0 against the over at home this season, and while 227.5 is a relatively low total for these two teams, I’m still leaning toward the under in this one.