How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on November 16

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT.

We’ve finally reached Full Gear week and tonight will be the go-home episode of Dynamite before Saturday’s pay-per-view from Newark, NJ. We’re in for a busy show as the company wraps up the build towards the event.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, November 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Just three days before their title showdown at Full Gear, we’ll hear from both AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and MJF on tonight’s show. Last week, Mox addressed MJF on the mic but saying that the MJF isn’t the “devil” that he claims he is and that everything has come easy for him up until this point. We’ll see how the challenger responds tonight.

We’ll get a tag tam match tonight as ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will team with Sammy Guevara to face Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. These four will meet in a four-way match for the ROH title at Full Gear, so we’ll see how this match will turn out. Most importantly, we’re one step closer to this never-ending feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club finally ending.

Last week, Saraya stood face-to-face in the ring with Britt Baker where she announced that she was medically cleared to compete. As a result, the two will officially meet in a match at Full Gear. Tonight, we’ll hear from both of these competitors just three days ahead of their match. Also, interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will face The Bunny just a few days before defending the belt against Jamie Hayter at the ppv.

Just three days before defending their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Swerve in Our Glory, the Acclaimed will make their presence felt on tonight’s show. They’ll debut a new music video titled “A Hand for a Hand” before Anthony Bowens goes one-on-one with Swerve Strickland.

Also on the show, we’ll have the first semifinal match of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament as Ethan Page will face Bandido.